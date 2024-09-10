Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 323,000 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 323,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,501,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,858,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,590,519.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 547,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973,240.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 343,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $3,426,570.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 306,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Talos Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

