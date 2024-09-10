CoreCivic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,719 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 282% compared to the average daily volume of 1,235 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Noble Financial cut CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CXW opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $204,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,000. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,284.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 506,522 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

