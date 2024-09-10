CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after buying an additional 74,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

