Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.