Critical Review: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) & Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Amesite and Intellicheck are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Amesite has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -1,598.47% -86.32% -82.41% Intellicheck -2.36% -2.05% -1.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellicheck 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amesite and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.

Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.03%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Amesite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amesite and Intellicheck’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $262,036.00 22.69 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Intellicheck $18.91 million 2.14 -$1.98 million ($0.05) -41.40

Intellicheck has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intellicheck beats Amesite on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

