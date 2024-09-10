Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,744 shares of company stock worth $4,140,855. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

