Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$16.25 to C$16.75. The stock traded as high as C$15.30 and last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 8550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.15.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -317.86%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
