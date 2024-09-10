Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after buying an additional 673,243 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,503,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

