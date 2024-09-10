Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,630 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

