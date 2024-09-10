Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,500 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $57.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Read Our Latest Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.