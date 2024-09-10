Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

