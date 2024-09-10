Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,668 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after buying an additional 379,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71,658 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

