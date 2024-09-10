Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Shares of ANET opened at $324.91 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.82. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total value of $205,036.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total value of $205,036.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,278.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,300 shares of company stock worth $44,194,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

