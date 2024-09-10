Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

