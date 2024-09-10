Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $171,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.