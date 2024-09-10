Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.