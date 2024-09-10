Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $216,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 59,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average is $150.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

