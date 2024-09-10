Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,750,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,212,000 after acquiring an additional 165,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.