Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,615 shares of company stock worth $21,417,310 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

VRTX stock opened at $471.11 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.85 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.30 and a 200-day moving average of $449.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

