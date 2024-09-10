Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 62.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.