Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 489.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE RHI opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

