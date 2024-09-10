Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 472 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $2,741,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $259.92 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $152.03 and a 52-week high of $293.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.20 and a beta of 1.11.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

