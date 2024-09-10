Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,240 Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GOVI stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

