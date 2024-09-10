Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UL opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.