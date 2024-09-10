Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8,219.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 559,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 225,663 shares during the period.

CGDV opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

