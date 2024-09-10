Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2,206.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vontier by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

