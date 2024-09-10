Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Motco lifted its position in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $80.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,383 shares of company stock valued at $64,858,852 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

