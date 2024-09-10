Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 45.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allegion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

