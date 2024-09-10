Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 24,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

