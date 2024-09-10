Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

MCHP opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

