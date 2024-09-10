Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WH opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.