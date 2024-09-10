Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 564 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IDEX by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IDEX by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in IDEX by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 370,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $197.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

