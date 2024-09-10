Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 244,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,464,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,458,000 after buying an additional 193,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

