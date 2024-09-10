Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

