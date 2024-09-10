Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 222 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

