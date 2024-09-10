CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $88.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

