Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daktronics in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Daktronics Stock Up 0.5 %

DAKT opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,508,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $7,482,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Daktronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 227,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,811 shares of company stock worth $692,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

