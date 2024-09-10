Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.15

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.15 and traded as high as $41.98. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 84,636 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKL. Citigroup raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 147.45% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.40%.

In related news, Director Sherri Anne Brillon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $445,887. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $151,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,953.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherri Anne Brillon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,887. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $522,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $456,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 484,571 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $640,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

