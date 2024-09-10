Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $25.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 191,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 28,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 146,394 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

