Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.99. Desjardins currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion.
Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$77.92 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$68.93 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$80.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
