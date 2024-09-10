Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,574.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,574.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.