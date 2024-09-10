DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.67

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $9.77. DLH shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 110,793 shares trading hands.
DLH Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.15.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DLH had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DLH
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).
