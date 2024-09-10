DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.67

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $9.77. DLH shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 110,793 shares trading hands.

DLH Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.15.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DLH had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DLH

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DLH by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 48.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

