Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

