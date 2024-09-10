Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $420.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.18.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

