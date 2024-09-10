Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,292 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $420.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.09. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.18.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

