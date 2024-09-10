Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 20083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Specifically, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,899.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,283,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,187,203.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $144,048.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,270,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,997,406.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,260,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,362,928.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.90 million, a P/E ratio of 94.69 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 431.25%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.