Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Up 0.9%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.65. 535,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 994,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,197,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,452.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,197,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Zeitchick acquired 58,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,873 shares in the company, valued at $223,160.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 428,644 shares of company stock worth $486,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 328.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,346,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 3,330,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 209,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 964,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 116.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 423,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

