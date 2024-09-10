Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Up 0.9%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.65. 535,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 994,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Douglas Elliman Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.37.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 328.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,346,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 3,330,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 209,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 964,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 116.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 423,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Elliman
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.