DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International Stock Performance

DOYU opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $267.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.95. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DOYU. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

