Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Up 12.5 %

CVE:FLT opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 0.59. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$40.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

