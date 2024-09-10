Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,211.67 ($15.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.35) to GBX 1,325 ($17.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,217 ($15.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,191.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,115.61. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,680.86, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 959 ($12.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.46).

(Get Free Report

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.